(CBS Detroit ) – Michigan has suspended the licenses of two paramedics at the scene of a woman who was mispronounced as dead.
According to the Southfield Fire Department, the state has also sent letters of intent to suspend the licenses of two EMT’s who were also on the scene.
The state is still investigating how Timesha Beauchamp’s body was sent to a funeral home only for her to be found alive days later.
