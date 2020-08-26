(CBS DETROIT) – A man who suffered a stroke was saved by a state trooper after his vehicle would not stop.
The 84-year-old was driving through Wexford County early Tuesday morning when he became impaired.
Police say he drove for at least 100 miles on flat tires before the trooper flagged him down.
Unable to stop him, the trooper pulled in front of the vehicle until it came to a complete stop.
The man was then transported to the hospital.
