(CBS DETROIT) – A woman who died in Harper Woods Police custody is said to have died from natural causes.
The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office says Priscilla Slater died from a heart condition.
Slater was found unresponsive in a holding cell back in June after she was taken into police custody.
Family Attorney Geoffrey Fieger says the police department is still responsible for the safety of its detainees.
