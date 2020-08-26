  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman who died in Harper Woods Police custody is said to have died from natural causes.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office says Priscilla Slater died from a heart condition.

Slater was found unresponsive in a holding cell back in June after she was taken into police custody.

Family Attorney Geoffrey Fieger says the police department is still responsible for the safety of its detainees.

