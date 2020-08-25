  • WWJ-TVWatch Now
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 779 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 20 deaths Tuesday.

The deaths announced Tuesday includes six deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 98,439 and 6,417 deaths as of Aug. 25 at 3 p.m.

In the state as of Aug. 21, there has been a total of 72,580 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

