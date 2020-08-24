MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 868 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 4 deaths Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 97,660 and 6,397 deaths as of Aug. 24 at 3 p.m.
In the state as of Aug. 21, there has been a total of 72,580 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
