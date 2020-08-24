(CBS DETROIT) – At least three Michigan natives are set to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention, which kicked off Monday.
The convention will feature four nights of speakers.
RNC Committee Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel was scheduled to speak Monday.
Richard Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence is scheduled to speak on Wednesday.
Housing and Urban Development Secretary, Ben Carson will speak on Thursday.
President Donald Trump’s campaign provided a list of at least 80 speakers for this year’s RNC.
For the full list of speakers, visit here.
