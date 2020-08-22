Comments
Jared Padalecki as Sam, Jensen Ackles as Dean, Ruth Connell as Rowena, Alexander Calvert as Jack and Misha Collins as Castiel (Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW)
SUPERNATURAL – Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 9pm on CW50
AS IT IS WRITTEN – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) together with Rowena (guest star Ruth Connell) work tirelessly to keep all of hell from breaking loose.
Castiel (Misha Collins) cannot forgive an arrogant betrayal.
Charles Beeson directed the episode written by Robert Berens. (#1504).
Original Airdate 10/24/2019.