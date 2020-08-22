  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    08:00 AMMission Unstoppable
    08:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    09:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Dead Pixels
Dead Pixels -- "Tanadaal" -- Image Number: DDX102_0001 -- Pictured: Alexa Davies as Meg -- Mr Whisper/Channel4 2107 Reserved. -- ©Mr Whisper/Channel4 2107

DEAD PIXELS – Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

IN REAL LIFE – When Vince Vaughn is cast as their favorite Kingdom Scrolls character, Meg (Alexa Davies) and Nicky (Will Merrick) stage a major protest.

Russell (David Mumeni) befriends another gamer and quickly learns why meeting IRL isn’t a good idea.

Also starring Sargon Yelda and Charlotte Ritchie.

Al Campbell directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#102).

Original airdate 8/25/2020.

Every episode of BEING REUBEN will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Comments

Leave a Reply