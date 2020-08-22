  • WWJ-TV

Mysteries Decoded -- "Mothman" -- Image Number: MSD102_0003r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jennifer Marshall and MJ Banias -- Photo: MorningStar Entertainment -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

MYSTERIES DECODED – Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

THE PROPHET OF DISASTER — In 1967, following the deadliest bridge collapse in U.S. history, rumors began swirling that the appearance of a mysterious winged creature — part bird, part man — may have been a warning of the impending disaster.

In the wake of new evidence, U.S. Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall and author MJ Banias head to West Virginia to investigate reports that the Mothman may be back (#102A).

Includes updated eyewitness accounts and expert interviews.

Original airdate 8/27/2020.

