TELL ME A STORY – Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 9pm on CW50
WHEN OBSESSION BECOMES MADNESS – Gabe (Davi Santos) leads Hannah (Dania Ramirez) to an unwelcome figure from their past.
Armed with the identity of the two pigs, Jordan (James Wolk) presses on to find the third.
Meanwhile, tension continues to build between Colleen (Kim Cattrall) and Kayla (Danielle Campbell).
Lastly, Nick (Billy Magnussen) decides he must find a way to stop Ethan’s (guest star Rarmian Newton) meddling (#105).
The episode was written by Heather Zuhlke and directed by Solvan “Slick” Naim.
Also starring Sam Jaeger, Paul Wesley and Michael Raymond-James.
Original airdate 8/25/2020.
Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.