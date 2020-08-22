  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    08:00 AMMission Unstoppable
    08:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    09:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Penn & Teller
Penn & Teller: Fool Us -- "Brad Sherwood's Nuts" -- Image Number: PEN708_0107r -- Pictured (L-R): Penn Jillette, Brad Sherwood, Alyson Hannigan and Teller -- Photo: Scott Everett White/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Monday, August 24, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

SPECIAL APPEARANCE BY BRAD SHERWOOD — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.

Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

The magicians featured in the episode include Mike Hammer, Lea Kyle, Dante and Takamiz Usui.

Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#708).

Original airdate 8/24/2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply