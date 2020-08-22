(CBS Detroit ) – The founder of a baseball league for those with special needs is hoping to bring his alternative baseball organization to the metro Detroit area.

The league is looking to start in the spring of 2021 and taking recruits now.

Although this isn’t your average team. The participants of this league have been thrown a few curveballs in life.

Taylor Duncan, commissioner director for alternative baseball league said, “the alternative baseball provides the authentic baseball experience for teens and adults ages 15 years of age and older with autism and other disabilities.”

Duncan has a personal story for creating a baseball league for those with mental disabilities, being diagnosed with autism at an early age.

Duncan says, “the developmental delays, I faced a lot of social stigmas even after I concurred a lot of those obstacles, my mother helped me through a lot of those obstacles and what really happened with that is a lot of coaches wouldn’t give me the opportunity to participant in traditional baseball.”

Taylor started a non-traditional baseball league, since 2016 over 73 programs have been created throughout the country, and now Taylor wants to bring the league to Wayne and surrounding counties. But he needs help doing so.

Duncan said, “it does take about 6 months to a full year to build a full team so that’s why we’re going to go ahead and start recruiting right now so that we can be ready for spring.

Taylor is looking for players and coaches, the non-profit will provide equipment and uniforms.

For more information, you check out their website.

