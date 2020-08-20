(CBS Detroit ) – More than a million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.
The labor department says claims topped 1.1 million.
That was more than expected, and it comes a week after claims fell below a million for the first time Since the pandemic began.
Michigan’s unemployment rate is currently at 8.7 percent.
With 17,000 new jobless claims filed in the state since last week.
