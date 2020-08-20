(CBS Detroit ) – The November general election is less than 3 months aways.

Due to the pandemic, many are expected to vote absentee, and state officials encourage voters to do just that.

Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State, “We’re anticipating record turnout this fall, more people will vote in this fall’s election than have ever voted in Michigan before.”

Therefore Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the state is making preparations to ensure the voting process goes smooth for voters.

This includes making sure they understand the absentee ballot process.

Benson said the Secretary of State, “Today, which is August 20th is the first day you can begin requesting to vote by mail, formally in Michigan.”

in late September those ballots will start to go out, at that time voters can start returning them. There are three ways to submit the absentee ballots, through the mail, and your local clerk’s office, Benson says drop boxes are also an option that worked well during the August primary election.

Benson Secretary of State, “Those drop boxes are as secure if not more secure than mailboxes themselves and that’s been an important addition this year. And we’re encouraging as many people as possible to vote early, and sign up to be a poll worker on election day.”

Benson says for those choosing to vote in-person on November 3rd, all polling locations will be safe during the pandemic.

Click here to apply for an absentee ballot.

