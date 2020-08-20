(CBS Detroit ) – The suspect in the killings of four people in rural Wayne County is now facing first-degree murder.
37-year-old Raymond Lee Bailey is also facing four counts of felony firearm charges.
According to the Wayne County prosecutor’s office, The victims include Bailey’s ex-fiancé and her cousins.
The family has started a go-fund-me to help with funeral expenses. It has now raised over $40,000.
