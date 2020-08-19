(CBS Detroit ) – Michigan State University is telling students to stay home this fall.

This comes after some students have already moved into their dorms and team sports have been pushed back to the spring.

Nick Beculheimer, Junior at Michigan State University said, “Two weeks before the semester starts and sort of getting in the heat of everything, I’m sort of lost for where I could go.”

Bechulheimer was hired as an Intercultural Aide working in the Residence Halls which means room and board are covered, but now that’s all up in the air.

Beculheimer said, “Without resident, we can’t do anything, especially since ICA’s are based around building community… in which… there won’t be one.”

Bechulheimer says he noticed MSU president Samuel Stanley has been pushing all summer for students to stay home and take classes remotely, but he wasn’t expecting the email that was sent out today…especially since he just moved in two days ago.

Bechulheimer said, “I understand the university’s decision. I kind of wish they would have told us a couple of days before they had us move in.”

According to the email sent out there will be some exceptions for the Colleges of Law Human Medicine Nursing, Osteopathic Medicine, and Veterinary Medicine as well as all graduate programs.

The university is also encouraging off-campus students to consider staying home as well.

While it’s unclear if the request will be enforced MSU sophomore troy herd believes students will take president Stanley’s advice.

Troy Herd, a student at MSU said, “Especially with the COVID cases increasing and stuff, I think that they will take this very seriously.”

Stanley wrote he has faith in MSU students and all of the members of the campus community but with a virus as relentless as COIVD-19 a few mistakes can have a large impact.

