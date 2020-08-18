(CBS Detroit ) – Michigan State’s athletic department reports no positive coronavirus cases in its latest round of tests.
The school says it tested at least 250 athletes, coaches, and staff last week.
More than 1,000 tests have been administered since student-athletes returned in June.
There has been 30 positive tests among students and five positive tests among staff altogether.
