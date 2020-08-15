  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMPaid Program
    03:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, The 100
The 100 -- "A Little Sacrifice" -- Image Number: HU709B_0362r.jpg -- Pictured: Eliza Taylor as Clarke -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

THE 100 – Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

NEW DAY – It’s a new day in Sanctum.

Clarke (Eliza Taylor), Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos), Raven (Lindsey Morgan) and Echo (Tasya Teles) struggle with a new foe.

Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star.

Amanda Row directed the episode written by Blythe Ann Johnson (#712).

Original airdate 8/19/2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply