Penn & Teller: Fool Us -- "Penn's Stupid Rope Trick" -- Image Number: PEN707_0019r -- Pictured (L-R): Sora and Alyson Hannigan -- Photo: Scott Everett White/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Monday, August 17, 2020, at 9pm on CW50
WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK? — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.
Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.
The magicians featured in the episode include Sora, Jaana Felicitas, Mario Lopez and Clinton W. Gray. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#707).
Original airdate 8/17/2020.