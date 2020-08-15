  • WWJ-TV

Masters of Illusion -- "Laughs, Levitations, and Lies" -- Image: MOI708_0001r -- Pictured: Jarrett and Raja -- Photo: © 2020 Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, August 21, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

LIGHT MAGIC — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Xavier Mortimer, Mai Wynn, Jay Jay, Murray SawChuck and Jarrett & Raja (#708).

Original airdate 6/26/2020.

