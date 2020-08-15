Comments
Being Reuben -- "Fairytale of New York" -- Image Number: BGR105_0009r -- Pictured (L-R): Reuben de Maid and Vicky Thomas -- Photo: Sebastian Smith/2020 Ricochet Ltd. -- © 2020 Ricochet Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
BEING REUBEN – Friday, August 21, 2020, at 9:30pm on CW50
LONDON FASHION WEEK — Concerned that Reuben is losing touch with the real world, Vicky sends him off to work with Bampa for the day.
Elsewhere, Freddy encourages Reuben to reach out to a fellow make-up star named Plastic Boy, who he meets up with at London Fashion Week (#106).
Original airdate 8/21/2020.
Every episode of BEING REUBEN will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.