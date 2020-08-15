  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMPaid Program
    03:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Being Reuben, CW

BEING REUBEN – Friday, August 21, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

THE PRESSURE’S ON — In the last leg of his trip to New York, Reuben participates in a series of promotional meetings for the brand.

But the nerves kick in when Reuben is asked to do a last-minute speech in front of New York’s most influential beauty bloggers (#105).

Original airdate 8/21/2020.

Every episode of BEING REUBEN will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Comments

Leave a Reply