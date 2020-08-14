(CBS Detroit ) – Governor Whitmer announced plans to rebuild a 40-mile roadway for self-driving cars.
The corridor will stretch from Downtown Detroit to Ann Arbor.
Ford Motor Company and project developer Cavnue confirmed the plans on Thursday.
Both Interstate 94 and Michigan Avenue will need construction to make room for those lanes.
This project is the first of its kind in the nation.
