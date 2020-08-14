(CBS Detroit) – The latest COVID-19 confirmed cases in Michigan is just over 90,000, with daily confirmed cases at 1,121.
The number seems high, but during Friday’s press update, Governor Whitmer says the state is seeing a plateau in cases and ranks 40th in the country of 7-day average cases.
Whitmer said, “States across the country that did not take this virus seriously are now seeing record numbers in terms of daily coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.”
Lt. Governor, Garlin Gilchrist said, “The my mask aid project was a natural next step or the task force to ensure that these life-saving resources are available for everyone.”
Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan said, “The masks will be provided to low-income residents, seniors, school and homeless shelters. I encourage every school superintendent who is developing plans for in-person instruction to mandate mask for children of all ages.”
For information on how to receive a free mask, call 1-888-535-6136.
