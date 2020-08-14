  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS Detroit ) – The food and drug administration rejected henry ford health’s request to use Hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients.

According to Henry Ford’s study on patients being treated with the drug, it lowered the risk of death.

But doctor Anthony Fauci and others raised questions about the drug’s effectiveness and safety.

The FDA is conducting its own study of the drug.

