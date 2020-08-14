(CBS Detroit ) – Detroit Parks and Recreation and Vision To Learn announced an event dedicated to screening children’s vision for free.
The event takes place Monday from nine to one at the Adams Butzel Complex Center.
Children ages five to 18 can participate.
Once the screening is complete parents can make an appointment for their child to select a pair of glasses and complete an eye exam.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.