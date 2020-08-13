(CBS DETROIT) – Recent studies found that Covid-19 may have an affect on the heart. Although doctors say serious affects are rare, they are seeing more cases of certain heart related conditions.

As Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc on the human body, there’s a new concern possibly linked to the virus.

“One of them is an autopsy study and one of them a cardiac MRI study looking at the heart involvement with Covid,” said Dr. Souheil Saba.

Saba says, recent studies have shown two third of Covid-19 patients will have some confirmed indication of cardiac involvement. Meaning the virus can have an affect on the heart muscles. he says depending on the patient, the affect can be minimal or extreme.

“There was a very nice case was published in the New England Journal of Medicine about a young person who had severe cardiac involvement requiring mechanical support of the heart for a few days,” said Saba.

Dr. Saba says this is rare in young people but more cases are being seen since Covid-19. recent reports of myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart was found in a few college football players. Doctors say this condition can have lasting affects especially on younger athletes, and Dr. Saba agrees with the big 10 postponing its fall football season.

“The risk of expressing the virus or what we call airelization of the virus happens when we’re breathing harder when we’re putting in extra efforts,” said Saba.

Saba is currently treating five patients experiencing Covid-19 related heart problems. He says symptoms can be shortness of breath, which is also common with Covid-19, so a cardiac test is needed for a diagnosis and the condition can be treated with medication.

