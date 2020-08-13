  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,121 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 16 deaths Thursday.

The deaths announced Thursday includes 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 90,392 and 6,289 deaths as of Aug. 12 at 3 p.m.

In the state as of Aug. 7, there has been a total of 63,636 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 2 p.m.

