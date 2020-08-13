(CBS DETROIT) – The Archdiocese of Detroit is speaking out tonight after expelling an LGBTQ support group from the church.

Back in March Fortunate Families was banned from meeting at any parish.

The church says the group’s teachings has an opposing view on human sexuality that’s not in alignment with the church.

The Archdiocese of Detroit tells CW50 they are offering ministry to same-sex attraction through its Courage and Encourage program.

The church says they desire to give pastoral care to all including those with same-sex attraction.

But members of the expelled group says that’s not the case.

“We see ourselves as a group who has a vision of all being one. A vision where all legal marriages are recognized by the catholic church,” said Mark McGowen, Fortunate Families Detroit former member.

“All families, all orientations, LGBTQ+ and we’re working. We would like to see change in the church but we have been silenced in our archdiocese,” said Ann McGowen, Fortunate Families Detroit former member.

The Archdiocese of Detroit released the following statement about their concerns: “In recent years, the Archdiocese of Detroit has been committed to renewing and strengthening its ministry for members of the faithful who experience same-sex attraction and their families. To that end, the Archbishop has appointed three priest chaplains for our local chapters of the Courage and EnCourage apostolates. We have communicated these developments to the leadership of Fortunate Families and Dignity Detroit, and we have invited all members to join us in efforts to participate in ministry that is faithful to the teachings of Christ’s Church. Our desire is to provide pastoral care for and to ensure the salvation of all the faithful, including those who experience same-sex attraction and their families.”

