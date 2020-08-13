(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford airport is the first airport test site for a new autonomous robot that disinfects using ultraviolet technology to fight the spread of Covid-19.
In addition to the robot, the Ford Airport is testing tools that utilize UV technology to destroy the microbiology of the virus.
Those include a shoe disinfectant mat for guests, a pod that can be used to clean wheelchairs and luggage trolleys and a chamber for personal items such as phones, keys and tablets.
