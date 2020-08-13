  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – A 37-year-old man has been charged after a fatal shooting outside a Detroit funeral home.

Credit: The Detroit Police Department

Major Clora, Jr., president and director of Clora Funeral Home, has been charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm according to court records in connection with the fatal shooting of his 58-year-old cousin outside the funeral home’s East Seven Mile Road location.

Police responded to a shots fired call Monday and upon arrival, officers located the lifeless body of a 58-year-old man in the rear parking lot.

Clora was arrested at the scene.

Police say the shooting happened after an argument escalated between the two men and Clora pulled a weapon, fatally shooting his 58-year-old cousin.

Records indicate Clora will appear back in court on Aug. 20 and he is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.