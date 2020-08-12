  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 517 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional nine deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 89,271 and 6,273 deaths as of Aug. 12 at 3 p.m.

In the state as of Aug. 7, there has been a total of 63,636 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 2 p.m.

