(CBS DETROIT) – A 23-year-old Pontiac man is charged with prostituting female college students in Oakland County.

Dallas Jordan-King was arraigned Tuesday in an Auburn Hills court.

King is facing seven counts of accepting money by conducting a sex-trafficking ring.

According to police, King would befriend college students at Oakland University and Oakland Community College to groom them.

