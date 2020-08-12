(CBS DETROIT) – Two men are now charged in the shooting death of a woman inside a coney island restaurant, where three people were shot.
Police initially requested a warrant for the arrest of a 26-year-old Lansing man, who was involved in the shooting but Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy determined he acted in self defense.
The prosecutor also determined the other two men began shooting after getting into an argument with the customer.
