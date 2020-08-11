(CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer will reportedly be one of the speakers at next week’s four-night Democratic National Convention.
After speculation of possibly becoming Joe Biden’s running mate, Whitmer now may not be the choice.
Whitmer is expected to speak Monday, Aug. 17 with a lineup of speakers including Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Convention Chairman Representative Bennie Thompson, Rep. Gwen Moore, Former Gov. John Kasich, Sen. Doug Jones and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Biden said months ago he intends to select a woman as his vice presidential nominee. He has also been encouraged to select a Black woman as his running mate.
Here’s the list of speakers for the Democratic National Convention:
Tuesday, August 18:
- Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden
- Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates
- Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
- Former Secretary of State John Kerry
- Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester
- Former President Bill Clinton
Wednesday, August 19:
- Vice Presidential Nominee
- Former President Barack Obama
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
- Senator Elizabeth Warren
- Governor Tony Evers
- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham
- Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords
Thursday, August 20:
- Vice President Joe Biden
- The Biden Family
- Senator Cory Booker
- Governor Gavin Newsom
- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
- Senator Tammy Baldwin
- Senator Tammy Duckworth
- Senator Chris Coons
- Senator Kamala Harris
