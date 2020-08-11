Southfield (CW50) – Chef Andrew Carmellini has worked around the world in Michelin Star restaurants and opened up restaurants across the United States, one of which received a Michelin Star. Chef Carmellini opened up San Morello inside the Shinola Hotel in Detroit in 2018.
Carmellini owns several restaurants through his NoHo Hospitality Group. Through the COVID19 pandemic, Chef Carmellini’s restaurants across the country were closed like many others in the United States. Carmellini has been reopening up some of his restaurants in both Detroit and New York.
San Morello reopened in Detroit recently with both brunch and dinner menus. After the reopening, Carmellini has been working on reopening his restaurants in New York.
Chef Andrew Carmellini, Owner of San Morello, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the process of reopening his restaurants and what they’ve been doing to keep customers and employees safe.
Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 8:30am on CW50