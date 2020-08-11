Southfield (CW50) – Slows Bar BQ is one of the most popular barbecue restaurants in Detroit. In 2010, they expanded their business to include a ToGo location so the people of Detroit could grab carry out at Slows. Opening this location became beneficial during the COVID-19 pandemic. Having a restaurant that was already set up for 100% to-go orders helped Slows Bar BQ keep people employed and get food to Detroiters.
The other beneficial location they opened was the Slows ToGo Food Truck in Canton. Having a food truck where people could come get food and not sit in a restaurant was important for health and safety of customers and employees.
Now, Slows Bar BQ has reopened their Grand Rapids location and are planning to open up their downtown Detroit location on August 20th.
Phillip Cooley, Co-Owner of Slows Bar BQ, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the impact of having the to-go locations and how reopening is going downtown.
Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 8:30am on CW50