Filed Under:coronavirus, Health, Michigan, positive cases

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 796 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional seven deaths Tuesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 88,756 and 6,264 deaths as of Aug. 11 at 3 p.m.

In the state as of Aug. 7, there has been a total of 63,636 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 2 p.m.

