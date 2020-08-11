(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan State Fairgrounds in Detroit will be redeveloped into a 3.8 million-square-foot Amazon distribution center according to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.
During his press conference Tuesday, Duggan said under the proposal Amazon would invest $400 million to build the distribution center that would bring at least 1,200 new jobs to the city.
It is expected to open in 2022.
The new “North” transit center will provide indoor space similar to the Rosa Parks Transit Center downtown and and will service passengers along six of DDOT’s most heavily traveled routes (4, 12, 17, 23, 30, 54), as well as three SMART routes.
The new transit center will also include safe, convenient pedestrian connections to the Meijer/Gateway Plaza, the new development at the State Fairgrounds, Woodward Avenue, and State Fair Avenue, a major need according to Glenn Tolbert, President of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 26.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.