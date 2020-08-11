Southfield (CW50) – Usually in a role of anonymity, reviewing restaurants for HOUR Detroit Magazine’s dining section, Lindsay Green’s role as Dining Editor was shaken up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since she wasn’t able to go into restaurants and review them during the temporary closures, she shifted her focus from reviewing to getting to know the culinarians behind-the-scenes of Detroit’s best restaurants.
While the pandemic has been hitting restaurants hard, Green found that it was black-owned restaurants, and black workers in the culinary industry that were impacted the most. In response, the August issue of HOUR Detroit Magazine featured 50+ of Detroit’s black Chefs, Servers, Restauranteurs, Entrepreneurs, and Farmers – recognizing how they’ve shaped the way we dine in the city of Detroit.
Lindsay Green, Dining Editor of HOUR Detroit Magazine, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the August food issue of the magazine, and how her role has changed since the pandemic started.
