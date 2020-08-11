Southfield (CW50) – Flowers of Vietnam, GQ’s 2017 Best New Restaurant, reopened in Detroit recently with an extensive and impressive list of health and safety protocols, which includes having guests fill out a Health Declaration form in order to contact patrons should COVID-19 be exposed in the restaurant.
The entire list of Flower for Vietnam’s COVID-19 health protocols can be found here.
Another measure that Flowers of Vietnam has taken to ensure the safety of patrons was opening up a new patio outside of the restaurant.
Chef George Azar, Owner/Chef of Flowers of Vietnam, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the restaurants health and safety measures, as well as how the new patio will help keep patrons safe.
