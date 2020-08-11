(CBS DETROIT) – The week started off on a violent note.

Gun shots across the city made it a bloody Monday in Detroit.

“Listening to the gunshots, over scared. You know, is this the bullet you know that’s going to come through my house? You know what I mean, that’s scary. You now I have two small daughters so I couldn’t, I don’t think I would be able to live with the fact of waking up because they were victims to a gun fire,” said Detroit resident Monica Lewis.

Seven people were shot in total.

Five walked away with their lives but two weren’t so lucky.

“Everybody result to just picking up something that can make ‘who feel stronger or badder right. Back in the day, we fought one-on-one. We couldn’t go grab a gun. No you gone sit here and you gone fight,” said Lewis.

Early Monday morning a man was killed outside Clora Funeral Home on the 5800 block of East 7 Mile.

According to Detroit Police two men were arguing and got into a scuffle.

The suspect allegedly fired a shot, leaving a 53-year-old man dead.

The 37-year-old suspect was arrested.

“That’s like shooting at a church you know what i mean, like there’s no sanction anywhere for nobody. There’s no peace. There’s no common ground,” she said.

Later in the day around 6 p.m. the body of a 25-year-old man was found on the ground on the city’s westside.

Police say he died from an apparent gunshot wound where he was left on Wisconsin street near Wyoming and Schoolcraft.

Detroit police are still looking for the person responsible for the crime.

