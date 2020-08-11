(CBS DETROIT) – Many businesses in East Lansing are preparing to deal with the recent news of the Big Ten cancelling football.
This includes Michigan State’s bookstore, where fans can buy memorabilia. The store’s manager says, it’s already been a tough summer and with no major sporting events in the fall fewer employees will be needed.
One local restaurant owner says the decision didn’t come as a shock to him. But he says having no football on Saturdays will hurt his business this fall.
