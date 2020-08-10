(CBS DETROIT) – The Grosse Pointe School Board of Education approved a return to school plan Monday that includes hybrid as well as in-person learning.
The recommendation however for the fall 2021 semester would be online only, which isn’t sitting well with some parents in the community.
Dozens of parents from the Grosse Pointe School District, rallied on Sunday against online only learning in the fall.
A different story than parents and teachers in Detroit, who rallied against in-person DPSCD summer schools.
In a letter sent to parents at the end of July, Grosse Pointe Schools Superintendent Gary Niehaus says, classes are scheduled to begin on Sept. 8 in full remote learning, with a gradual plan to bring everyone back.
The letter states parents will be able to choose between two options, continued virtual or in-person, once it’s deemed safe for students and staff to return to school buildings.
After reaching out to superintendent Niehaus, he told CW50 News at 10 off camera he understands this is not easy, but he believes it is what’s best for kids.
