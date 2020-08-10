  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    06:30 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AM25 Words or Less
    09:30 AM25 Words or Less
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Shooting Suspect, Triple Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – A Lansing man has turned himself into police custody after a triple shooting on the city’s east side.

Detroit Police released an image of one of the suspects inside the restaurant where the shooting happened early Saturday morning.

The 26-year-old is one of three suspects in custody.

One of the suspects was shot, one woman died, and a 60-year-old man was wounded.

Police are also looking for a person of interest in the shooting.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.