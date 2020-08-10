(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police made an arrest in connection to a dead body found inside of a pickup truck.
Sunday in Van Buren Township, police discovered the vehicle parked in the weeds near Belleville and Quirk road.
State police concluded the the incident was a homicide that took place in Wayne.
Police say anyone with more information can contact the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.
