BEING REUBEN – Friday, August 14, 2020, at 9pm on CW50
SOMETHING’S GOT TO GIVE — With Reuben’s career taking off, he’s been spending more time focused on creating content for his fans and less time on his schoolwork.
Elsewhere, Vicki takes desperate measures to get the kids to change their unhealthy eating habits (#103).
Original airdate 8/14/2020.
Every episode of BEING REUBEN will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.