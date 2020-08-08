Comments
The 100 -- "Etherea" -- Image Number: HU710B_0191r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Bob Morley as Bellamy and Jonathan Scarfe as Conductor -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
THE 100 – Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
BELLAMY – Where in the universe is Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley)?
Eliza Taylor, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star.
Aprill Winney directed the episode written by Jeff Vlaming (#710).
Original airdate 8/12/2020.