CORONER – Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 9pm on CW50
STARTING OVER – When Jenny (Serinda Swan) is called to a luxe condo to investigate the death of a cannabis mogul, she enters an alternate world where nothing is as it seems.
As she and Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) get closer to the truth, Jenny’s life is put in imminent danger.
Meanwhile, Jenny and her son Ross (Ehren Kassam) get a fresh start in a different house further away from the city, leaving them both to contend with the family’s loss.
And when Jenny crosses paths with her handsome and enigmatic one-night stand, Liam (Eric Bruneau), she realizes all the ways she must deal with being a widow, good and bad.
Also starring Nicholas Campbell, Tamara Podemski, Graeme Jokic, Lovell Adams-Gray, Andy McQueen and Kiley May.
Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Waneta Storms (#102).
Original airdate 8/12/2020.
Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.