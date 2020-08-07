  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Greatest #AtHome Videos
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, Health, Michigan, positive cases

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 762 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional zero deaths Friday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 86,191 and no deaths as of Aug. 7 at 2:45 p.m.

In the state as of July 31, there has been a total of 60,022 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 2 p.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.